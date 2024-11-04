College student murdered in farm house in Bengaluru, three held

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old college student died after he was allegedly attacked by three men at a farm house on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident occurred on October 26, when Punith, a B.com student, along with seven of his friends, including two girls, had gone to a farm house in Chikkenahalli near here. According to police, the accused from nearby Honnapura area, allegedly reached the farm house at night and started abusing Punith and his friends. They also began filming his female friends who were in the swimming pool.

When Punith tried to stop them, they attacked him with a wooden log, injuring him on his head, following which he was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries four days later. Punith’s friend too had suffered some minor injuries during the incident. "We have registered a case of murder and arrested the three accused involved in the incident," they said.