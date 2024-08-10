Case against 'police middleman' for seeking Rs 21 lakh bribe

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Thane has registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 21 lakh from a person, against whom the police had issued notices for questioning in a drugs case, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Kapil Changrani, allegedly acted as a middleman of two police personnel to demand the bribe, they said.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against him at the Sion police station in Mumbai on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The case has roots in a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police in July, wherein it seized drugs and arrested two persons. The police then issued two notices against a man, who is a complainant in the present case, for interrogation in the drugs case. However, the complainant did not appear before them," ACB (Palghar) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dayanand Gawade, said in a release.

Later, Changrani approached the complainant as a middleman of two police personnel, and made a demand of Rs 25 lakh from him to settle the case, the official said.

Changrani later brought down the amount to Rs 21 lakh, he said.

After the victim approached the ACB, the agency verified his complaint and then filed a case against Changrani.

The anti-graft agency is probing the case.