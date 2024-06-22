Bus catches fire from overhead wire, injures 2 in Jharkhand

Two persons were injured as a bus caught fire after it came in contact with a high-voltage wire in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday morning, police said. The incident happened at Shriamda village in the Digghi police station area, they said.

The bus caught fire after it came in contact with an 11,000-volt overhead wire, they added. "The driver and the helper jumped off the bus to save their lives. But, they were injured and admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital," said Anuj Kumar, the in-charge of Digghi police station.

The bus was otherwise empty when the incident happened. It was booked for a wedding and was on the way to the venue. The wire was hanging around 8 feet high, a villager said. "We requested the Electricity Department several times to raise the height. If passengers were there in the bus, it could have been a major accident," he said.