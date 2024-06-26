Burger King shooting: Delhi Police suspends 2 policemen for sharing CCTV footage

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has suspended a sub-inspector and a head constable in connection with the leak of the CCTV footage of the shooting of a man inside a food outlet here last week, officials said on Wednesday. The two officers were posted at the Subhash Nagar Police Post under the jurisdiction of which the outlet is located, they said.

Aman Joon, 26, was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in the west Delhi locality on June 18. Police said Joon suffered 38 gunshot wounds. A 14-second CCTV footage of the shooting surfaced on social media on June 20, showing the men attacking Joon in a full public view. In February, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had issued an order to all the district and unit heads to not leak CCTV footage of any crime.

However, sources said the two officers had shared the footage with their counterparts in other units for further investigation. A senior police officer said an inquiry has been ordered into the leak of the CCTV footage.