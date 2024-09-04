Boy dies after getting stuck in machine belt at biscuit factory

Thane: A three-year-old boy died after getting stuck in a machine belt at a biscuit factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Ambarnath on Monday, an official said. "The boy, Ayush Chauhan, accompanied his mother to the biscuit factory where she supplies tiffin. The child tried to pick up a biscuit from the machine belt, but got stuck in it. The factory staff pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the official of Ambarnath police station said. The body of the victim was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.