BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai court sends accused driver to jail for 14 days

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday sent Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah's family chauffeur, an accused in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case, to 14-day judicial custody. The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the car with Rajesh Shah's son and prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday. Mihir Shah (24) was allegedly behind the wheel when his BMW car rammed into a scooter in Mumbai's Worli area, killing a woman, who was riding pillion, and leaving her husband injured. According to police, after the crash Bidawat swapped driver's seat with Mihir Shah allegedly at the instruction of Rajesh Shah, a politician from adjoining Palghar district.

The driver was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his police remand on Thursday. Police sought further extension of his custody, saying the investigation in the high-profile case was still in progress. However, the court sent Bidawat to jail for 14 days under judicial custody. The deceased woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am. The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mihir Shah, who was arrested on Tuesday after being on the run for more than two days, is currently in police custody till July 16. His father Rajesh Shah, also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail.