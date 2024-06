As vote counting proceeds in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has secured victory in the Vidisha seat. The BJP has also triumphed in the Indore and Tikamgarh constituencies. Shankar Lalwani, the BJP candidate from Indore, claimed a decisive victory with a margin of 1,175,092 votes. Additionally, Union Minister Virendra Kumar emerged victorious in Tikamgarh.