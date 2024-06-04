BJP extends lead to 28,887 votes in lone LS seat in Andamans

Port Blair: The BJP extended its lead to 28,887 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray secured 76762 votes, while his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Rai Sharma bagged 47,875 so far.

Counting of votes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM) in Port Blair.

The archipelago went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.