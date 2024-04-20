MillenniumPost
BJP candidate from Moradabad seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies

BY MPost20 April 2024 3:14 PM GMT

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said.

He was 72.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told PTI.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary.

Voting in Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh took place in the first phase on Friday.

