Bengal: TMC leading in 28 seats, BJP 11, Congress 1

Kolkata: The TMC raced ahead of its rivals, leading in 28 seats after several rounds of counting, while the BJP led in 11, and Congress and CPI(M) in one each, according to the Election Commission website.

TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading in the Diamond Harbour constituency over his nearest rival, BJP's Abhijit Das, by a margin of 115,933 votes.

TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee was leading over her nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee by a margin of over 12,139 votes.

TMC candidate and two-time MP Asit Mal was leading from Bolpur over her nearest rival, BJP's Piya Saha, by 6,010 votes.

In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury was leading by 11,733 votes over her nearest BJP rival, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury.

In Jadavpur, TMC's Sayani Ghosh was leading by over 40,000 votes over her nearest BJP rival, Anirban Ganguly.

In Malda Uttar, sitting MP and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu was leading by a margin of 11,119 votes over his nearest rival, TMC's Prasun Banerjee.

In Cooch Behar, BJP candidate and sitting MP Nisith Pramanik was trailing by a margin of 5,529 votes against his TMC rival, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

In Krishnanagar, BJP candidate Amrita Roy was trailing by over 7,500 votes against her nearest rival, TMC's Mahua Moitra.

BJP candidate Rekha Patra of Basirhat, where Sandeshkhali is situated, was trailing against her nearest rival, TMC's Sheikh Nurul Islam, by over 39,795 votes.

Heavyweight BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur was leading in West Bengal's Bongaon seat' - a Matua bastion- over his nearest rival, TMC's Biswajit Das, by over 2750 votes.

In Murshidabad constituency, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim was leading by a margin of 1055 votes over his nearest rival, TMC's Abu Taher Khan.

Heavyweight BJP candidate and state president Sukanta Majumdar was trailing in the Balurghat seat over his nearest rival, TMC's Biplab Mitra, by 15,554 votes, as per the EC website.

BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia was trailing in West Bengal's Asansol seat over his nearest rival, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, by 23,944 votes.

TMC candidate Arup Chakraborty was ahead of BJP candidate and sitting MP Subhas Sarkar in the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency by 6,250 votes.

TMC candidate and party's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was leading by 98 votes from the Kolkata North seat over his nearest BJP rival, Tapas Roy.

In the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, TMC candidate Kirti Azad was leading by 22,996 votes over his nearest BJP rival Dilip Ghosh.

In Kolkata South, TMC candidate Mala Roy was leading over her nearest rival, CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 40,000 votes.

In Barrackpore, TMC's Partha Bhowmick was leading by a margin of 2,124 votes over his nearest rival and sitting MP Arjun Singh.

In the Tamluk Lok Sabha segment, TMC's Debanghsu Bhattacharya was leading by a margin of 1,300 votes over his nearest rival, BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am.

In 2019, the TMC had won 22 seats, whereas the BJP had won 18, and the Congress had bagged two seats.