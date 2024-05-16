Arrested J'khand minister Alamgir Alam remanded to 6-day ED custody

Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, was on Thursday remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days, lawyers said.

Earlier in the day, the minister was produced before a PMLA court in Ranchi, amid tight security arrangements, an ED official said.

Alam was arrested after a six-hour grilling by the ED on Wednesday at the agency's office here.

He was also questioned by the federal agency on Tuesday for over nine hours and his statement was recorded.

Alam, the state parliamentary affairs minister, represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly.