Allstate India celebrates working moms with all MaMa & nourish and nurture zone initiatives

Allstate India celebrates Mother's Day throughout the year with its pioneering initiatives, All MaMa and Nourish and Nurture Zone, to name a few. These programs are specially designed for new and expecting mothers at Allstate India, which reinforces the company's commitment to inclusivity and the well-being of working mothers.

The 18-month All MaMa program offers comprehensive support to Allstate India's women employees throughout their motherhood journey. From pregnancy to postpartum and their subsequent return to work, the program offers a range of services, resources, and support to help new mothers. New and expecting mothers can access guidance from trusted professionals including dieticians, physiotherapists, psychologists, and gynecologists, all from the comfort of their homes with a mobile app. They can even book health checks, lab tests, medicines and more at great discounts from a range of trusted healthcare providers.

Complementing the All MaMa program, Allstate India has introduced the Nourish and Nurture Zone this Women's Day. As part of this initiative, lactation rooms have been launched within Allstate India offices to cater to the needs of new mothers. These lactation rooms are equipped with breast pumps and refrigerators, ensuring new mothers are not worried about lactation while at work. With this initiative, the company aims to help working mothers balance their professional and maternal duties.

Monarch Limaye, CHRO, Allstate India, said, "We keep the well-being of our employees at the core of our functioning at Allstate India. We aim to offer a conducive environment for working mothers to maintain a work-life harmony. With initiatives like these, we strive for a more inclusive work culture. At Allstate India, we ensure that we offer an environment that helps individuals flourish and fulfill their professional aspirations while balancing their personal lives."

About Allstate India

The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held insurance providers in the United States. Ranked No. 84 in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue, The Allstate Corporation owns and operates 18 companies in the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, and India. Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. The India talent centre was set up in 2012 and operates under the corporation's Good Hands promise. As it innovates operations and technology, Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas, including technology and innovation; accounting and imaging services; policy administration; transformation solution design and support services; transformation of property liability service design; global operations and integration; and training and transition.