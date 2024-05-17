Ajaz Khan: Advocate for underprivileged debuts at first sabha

Ajaz Khan, a staunch advocate for the underprivileged and marginalized communities, hosted his first Public Sabha, marking a significant milestone in his journey as a beacon for justice and equality. The event was an empowering platform where voices long ignored echoed loudly, demanding attention, representation, and meaningful change. It was a thought-provoking and inspiring event, featuring powerful speeches, personal testimonies, and calls to action.

In a world where the voices of the underprivileged are too often silenced or dismissed, Ajaz Khan stands as a powerful advocate, challenging the status quo and advocating for a more just and equitable society. Through his Sabha, he seeks to galvanize support for the most vulnerable members of our community, ensuring that their stories are not only heard but also acted upon.

” Every voice matter, especially those that have been silenced for too long. Our Sabha is not just a gathering, it's a testament to the power of unity, resilience, and the unwavering commitment to justice for all”, says Ajaz Khan.