Advanced automated car parking system introduced at Port Blair airport

Port Blair: The Veer Savarkar International Airport here has introduced an advanced automated parking system (AAPS) equipped with sensor based boom barrier, CCTV, automatic ticket dispenser, to offer hassle-free car parking experience for passengers and visitors, an official said. The AAPS will significantly reduce the need for manual intervention to manage traffic and it will also provide transparent parking tariffs. The system will be utilized 'time-stamping' at four strategic locations within the airport and parking areas, boosting both accuracy and transparency for both user and service providers.

Airport Director, Devender Yadav, said, "This is a major milestone in our journey for automation, excellence and preparedness to start international flight operations from Port Blair. AirAsia will operate its first international flight from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in November 2024. Presently, there are no international airlines operating from Port Blair." He said, "Another major flagship automation project Digi Yatra is also in the pipeline, which is an advanced technology-based passenger processing solution that provides contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports based on facial recognition technology." The Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook the work for construction of the new integrated terminal building (NITB) in Port Blair at an estimated cost of around Rs 707.73 Crore. With a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm., the airport is capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually.