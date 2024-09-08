ABVP announces election committee for DUSU polls

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday announced its election committee for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union polls, an official statement said.



The committee will take election-related decisions, including the selection of candidates, it said.

ABVP Delhi president Tapan Bihari has been appointed as the chairman of the DUSU election committee, and with the formation of the committee, deliberations over the names of potential candidates have commenced, the statement added.

Bihari said, "The election committee has started discussing the names of potential candidates for DUSU elections. Like previous years, this year's 'DUSU in Campus' campaign has received a positive response from students."

The ABVP over the years has consistently represented students and stood firmly with them for their concerns and rights, he added.

ABVP Delhi secretary Harsh Attri said, "The ABVP units across the university campus are actively connecting with students, sharing the work of outgoing ABVP-led DUSU, and seeking their feedback and suggestions for the upcoming manifesto."