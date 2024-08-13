AAP, Cong MLAs under 'house arrest' before prayer meet for tribals killed in Gujarat

Narmada: An AAP and a Congress MLA were placed under 'house arrest' on Tuesday and their supporters detained before they could head for the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district to pay homage to two tribals beaten to death last week.

The police said they had not given permission to organise the prayer meet at Kevadia near the Statue of Unity (SoU) for the deceased tribals.

A group of six workers allegedly thrashed the two tribals - Jayesh Tadvi and Sanjay Tadvi - on suspicion of theft at the site of the under-construction ‘Tribal Museum’ near the SoU at Kevadia in Narmada district on August 6.

Jayesh died on the spot, while Sanjay succumbed to injuries at a government government hospital in Rajpipla on August 8, according to police.

Aam Aadmi Party's Dediapada MLA and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava and Congress legislator Anant Patel had planned to visit Kevadia for the prayer meet.

Police said they had not granted permission for the event.

Vasava was placed under house arrest at his native Bogaj village in Narmada district, Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe said.

Five other persons were also kept under house arrest in Bogaj. As many as 58 persons were also detained, an official from the Narmada police control room said.

Congress MLA Anand Patel, from Vansda in neighbouring Navsari district, also claimed similar action by police against him.

"Tribal MLA Anant Patel of Vansda was stopped on his way to seek justice for the tribal youth of Kevadia, detained and placed under house arrest. We will fight against every injustice and win," claimed a post on his X account where a video showing some policemen at his residence was also attached.

On August 6, the construction workers tied the two tribals and thrashed them.

As per Sanjay Tadvi's dying declaration, he and Jayesh were farm labourers and entered the construction site hoping to steal some metal scrap to sell. They were caught and then beaten up, a police official said last week.

Six persons were later arrested on charges of murder and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

In 2019, the Centre gave its approval to build a 'Museum for Tribal Freedom Fighters' near the Statue of Unity to commemorate the contribution of tribals in the freedom struggle.