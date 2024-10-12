7 members of family dead as car plunges into canal in Haryana

Kaithal (Haryana): Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died on Saturday when their car fell into a canal here, police said. They said nine people, including eight of the family, were in the vehicle. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela held on Dussehra. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.

They said the driver was rescued but seven other occupants of the vehicle drowned. A 12-year-old girl, Komal, is missing and efforts are on to trace her, police said. The deceased were identified as Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), Fiza (16), Vandana (10), Riya (10) and Ramandeep (6). All were from Deeg village in Kaithal.