6 injured in fire at south Delhi restaurant

New Delhi: Six people were injured in a fire early Monday at a restaurant in the INA market in south Delhi which also engulfed two adjacent fast food joints, officials said. They said a call about the blaze at Kerala Restaurant, housed in shop number 211 near the INA Metro Station's gate number 2, was received at 3.18 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service. They took about two hours to douse the flames, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Some restaurant workers sleeping inside got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent Chinese fast food joints in shop number 213 and 214, he said. The official said two of the injured -- Sunil (46) and Ashki Nepali (26) -- were admitted to the AIIMS while four others -- Arun (18), Shiva (26), Shiv Kumar (24) and Girish (42) -- at the Safdarjung Hospital. They have received 20 to 70 percent burn injuries, he said. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, he said, adding further probe is underway.