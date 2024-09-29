5 CRPF personnel injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Five CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, officials said.



The incident occurred in the Tarrem police station area around 7 am when a squad of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF's) 153 battalion was out on a de-mining exercise, a police official said.

The squad belonged to the Chinnagelur CRPF camp in the area.

During the demining exercise, carried out to trace IEDs and dispose of them, security personnel spotted a wire connected to the pressure IED. When they were searching for the bomb connected to the wire, it exploded, causing splinter injuries to five personnel, he said.

The troops suffered splinter injuries on the face, eyes and above their abdomen area, a CRPF officer said.

After being provided preliminary treatment, the injured jawans were shifted to the state capital Raipur, about 430 km north from here.

The injured personnel include CRPF Assistant Commandant Vaidya Sanket Devidas, Inspector Sanjay Kumar and constables B Pavan Kalyan, Lochan Mahato and Dhole Rajendra Ashruba.

The force is extensively deployed in Chhattisgarh to undertake anti-Maoist operations.