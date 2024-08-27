5 Bangladeshi labourers arrested from construction site in Tripura

Agartala: Five Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly illegally working at a construction site in West Tripura were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Nandannagar on the outskirts of Agartala and the arrests were made, said Sukanta Deb, the officer-in-charge of the New Capital Complex police station.

A local was also arrested for helping the Bangladeshi nationals, he said. "All the arrested Bangladeshi citizens and the local were produced before a court. An investigation is underway," he added.