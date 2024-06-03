42-year-old man dies after collapsing on cricket pitch in Thane

A 42-year-old man collapsed and died while playing cricket at a ground in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

An official of the Kashigaon police station said the man, Ramakrishnan Thevar, was batting during a cricket match between local teams at a ground in the Kashimira locality on Mumbai's outskirts on Sunday afternoon.

All of a sudden, he slumped on the ground after smashing the ball and was rushed by his friends to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, but the cause of the death was not yet known, said the official.

A case of accidental death was registered at the police station, he added.