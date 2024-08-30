4 held with meth tablets worth Rs 1.26 cr in Mizoram

Aizawl: Four persons, including two women, were arrested for possessing methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.26 crore in Aizawl, police said in a statement on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the special narcotics police station under CID along with Assam Rifles personnel conducted a joint operation in Bawngkawn area in Aizawl on Thursday and seized 9.7 kg of methamphetamine tablets, popularly known as meth, from the four accused, it said. The four accused were identified as Zohmingmawia (39), V. Lalremruati (47), Lalnunzira (35) and Lalzawmliani (40), all residents of Aizawl, it added.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. A case under Section 22(c)/29(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them, the statement said. On Tuesday, police had seized 4 lakh tablets of methamphetamine and arrested two persons during an operation in Aizawl's Kulikawn area.