3 LeT terror associates involved in grenade attack arrested: Kashmir police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said it has arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who were involved in the grenade attack on Sunday at the popular flea market that left 12 persons injured.

Giving details, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi said the Srinagar police have solved the attack case with the arrest of three terror associates.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh. All three belong to the Ikhrajpora area of the city," Birdi told reporters.

He said the terror associates carried out the attack at the instance of Pakistani handlers with the aim of disturbing the peace and tranquility.

"A case under UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] has been registered against the trio," he added.