3 killed, 1 injured as car hits parked container truck in Nashik district

Nashik: Three persons were killed and one seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked container truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The victims were on their way to attend a funeral when they met with the accident at Wake Shivar near Malegaon on the Mumbai-Agra national highway around 4.30 am, he said. According to police, a sports utility vehicle with four occupants rammed into a container truck parked on the roadside near Hotel New Baba.

Meenakshi Arun Hiray (53), her sister Anisha Vikas Sawant (40) and her husband Vikas Chintaman Sawant (45) died at the scene. The fourth person in the car, Vaibhavi Pravin Jadhav (17), sustained serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital. The three deceased were residents of Thakurli in Thane district. All four were going to Malegaon to attend a relative’s funeral, he said. Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway, the official added.