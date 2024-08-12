3 held in MP for jewellery theft in Jaipur hotel; Rs 1.45 cr valuables seized

Rajgarh (MP): Madhya Pradesh police have nabbed three members of Kadiya gang allegedly involved in stealing a bag of jewellery from a plush hotel in Jaipur during a wedding function and seized valuables of Rs 1.45 crore from them, an official said.

The incident took place on August 8 following which the Rajgarh police in MP formed seven teams based on inputs provided to them and caught the gang members here after a 48-hour operation, Additional Director General of Police Jaideep Prasad said in a statement on Sunday night. The gang was involved in stealing the jewellery bag from a five-star hotel in Rajasthan capital Jaipur during a wedding ceremony in the family of Secunderabad-based businessman Naresh Gupta, he said.

Gupta later registered a complaint with the Jaipur police. During analysis of the CCTV footage, a minor along with his accomplices was seen running after stealing the bag following which the Jaipur police sent an alert to other states, Prasad said. After inputs from the Jaipur police, seven teams of Rajgarh police were formed. The police got a tip that the accused minor was moving along with a kanwar yatra, he said.

The police subsequently detained the minor and based on information provided by him, two other accused were also arrested, the official said, adding that valuables of Rs 1.45 crore were recovered from them. The accused were members of Kadiya gang, Prasad said. The Rajgarh police have arrested 25 members of the gang in the past six months and seized goods valued at Rs 4.37 crore from them, he said.