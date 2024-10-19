2 ITBP jawans killed, 2 cops injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Two personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two policemen injured on Saturday when Naxalites carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said. The incident occurred around 12 noon in Kodliyar forest in the Abujhmaad area when joint teams of security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj said. Personnel from the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), and the state police’s District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and District Force were involved in the operation launched from Orchha, Irakbhatti and Mohandi areas, he said. The blast took place when patrolling teams were returning after the operation. Four security personnel suffered injuries in the attack, the official said.

“Two ITBP personnel of the four succumbed to their injuries during evacuation. Two wounded policemen were hospitalised and are stated to be out of danger,” he said. Those killed were identified as Amar Pawar (36) of Satara in Maharashtra and K Rajesh (36) of Kadappa in Andhra Pardesh, he said, adding that the duo belonged to ITBP’s 53rd battalion. After post-mortem and wreath laying, their mortal remains will be sent to their native places, IG Sundarraj said. The injured personnel were airlifted and admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. The hospital’s operational head said the two injured jawans, Arvind from Bastar fighters and Anil of the District Force, have injuries all over their bodies. “Arvind has suffered splinter injuries on his right eye, face, chest and hands, while Anil has sustained wounds on the left eye, face and other body parts. As of now, both are stable and their treatment is underway,” he said. With this incident, 17 policemen have been killed so far this year in Naxal-related incidents in separate places in the state’s Bastar division comprising seven districts. Besides, security forces have recovered the bodies of 189 Naxalites after encounters in the division during their period.