2 injured as DTC bus rams into another in southwest Delhi

Two people were injured a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit another stationary bus in southwest Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police said information was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding a collision between two DTC buses at Nauroji Nagar bus stand on Outer Ring Road.

A team was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were taken to a hospital, they added.

According to the police, the accident took place when a DTC bus driven by Akash was picking up passengers from Nauroji Nagar bus stand and another DTC bus driven by Chandveer hit it from behind.

"Two persons -- Mukesh Kumar and Shamshula, both residents of Durga Park in West Sagarpur, suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter," the DCP added.