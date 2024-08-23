1 killed, 5 trapped as roof slab of under-construction building collapses in Mhow

Mhow (MP): A labourer was killed and five others were trapped when the roof slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred at Choral village in Mhow tehsil, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night when the labourers were sleeping under it, the police official said.

The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site, inspector Amit Kumar of Simrol police station told officials. He said that a body has been retrieved from the rubbles, adding that efforts are on to pull out the remaining five labourers trapped under the debris.