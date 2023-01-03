ZP Sabhadipati urges CM to allot land for 2nd South Dinjapur Bhawan

KOLKATA: With the aim to build another residential lodge for the people of South Dinajpur, the concerned South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Roy recently sent an official letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for land in Kolkata's Rajarhat New Town so that it can be built up there. The Zilla Parishad has already been running a residential lodge named Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Bhavan in Kolkata's Salt Lake City.

"There is excessive pressure on the Zilla Parishad Bhavan which is located in Kolkata's Salt Lake. It is also tough for the concerned authority to accommodate people, who are going to the state capital for various reasons. Now, the Zilla Parishad has a plan to construct a similar lodge at Rajarhat's New Town area. An official letter was sent to the Chief Minister to allot land so that the new construction regarding the purpose can be started. The copy of the letter was delivered to the State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs and Housing department too," said the source.

The source said the present Zilla Parishad Bhavan has only 10 rooms among, which two are reserved. "The people can stay there at a cheaper rate. They can book the rooms from here. They are not able to get rooms and are forced to stay at hotels," he said.