X-Mas festival begins on Dec 21, CM to inaugurate

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 12th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park in Park Street on December 21.



Holding a press conference on Friday, state Tourism minister Babul Supriyo said cultural programmes will be organised from December 21 to 30 except December 24 and 25 by various eminent artists. Buskers' Musical Programme will be held at the convenient location of Camac Street from December 21 to 23 between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The Tourism department will set up information kiosks and a first-aid stall inside Allen Park during the Kolkata Christmas Festival. It is organised every year by the state Tourism department in collaboration with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police and the state Information and Cultural Affairs department.

Park Street and Bow Barracks will remain illuminated from December 21 to January 6. To celebrate the spirit of Christmas festival, the entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park and St Paul's Cathedral Church and St. Paul's Cathedral and its adjoining areas will be decorated with lights keeping up with the theme of Christmas. Preparations are going on in full swing. The illumination will continue till January 10, the last day of the Christmas festival.

Prominent churches situated across the state like those in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Chandannagar, Bandel, Krishnanagar, Baruipur and Police Commissionerate at Alipurduar, Asansol, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Jhargram town will remain illuminated from December 21 to January 1.

The Christmas festival at Park Street and its festive fervour draws a large number of domestic tourists as well as foreigners every year. For the past two years, there were certain restrictions imposed due to Covid. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Christmas lightings at Park Street and Bow Barracks simultaneously through remote control. The Kolkata Christmas Festival was started in 2011 under the encouragement of the Chief Minister, says a press statement issued by the Tourism department on Friday.

During the new normal, no temporary food stalls were set up inside Allen Park or on the pavement on Park Street.

Cultural programmes were, however, held on the stage at the park following physical distancing and other necessary health protocols.