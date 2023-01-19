Writer of ‘Eken Babu’ web series passes away

In a tragic incident of fire, a man and his daughter were charred to death while sleeping in at Mecheda in East Midnapore late early on Wednesday morning.

About 15 shanties were gutted before the flames were doused. According to sources, around 5 am on Wednesday, a fire broke out at a shanty located in Andulia Bazaar of Mecheda. Within a few moments, the fire spread to a few other adjacent shanties due to windy weather. In one of those others shanties, a man along with his daughter identified as Gokul Bar (55) and Mallika Bar (17) were sleeping. Before they could react the shop was gutted. Local people told the cops that Gokul was suffering from several ailments.Meanwhile four fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost three hours the fire was controlled.

A man suffered minor injuries while trying to find some objects from the debris after the fire was controlled around 7 am. It is suspected that someone in the shanty, where the fire broke out first, was cooking.