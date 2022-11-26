Works on Joka-Taratala Metro line will be complete by Dec 10

Kolkata: General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora said all works on the Joka-Taratala Metro line will be completed by December 10. The line, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade Metro (Purple Line) has already been given the green signal by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.



Initially, the One Train Only System will commence on this stretch, which has six stations, including Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, and Taratala. Work is underway for the remaining part of the line, which will eventually connect Esplanade at the heart of the city with the south-western suburbs.

At Esplanade, the Joka Line will meet the North-South corridor and the East-West Metro, according to the plan. In Joka to Esplanade Purple Line, a total length of 9.2 kilometres viaduct has been completed from the ramp of Joka depot to the start of Majerhat station.

Meanwhile, the Metro Railway has placed an order for 22 rakes with the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

However, it has been reported that there may be a delay in the supply of those rakes due to pressure of manufacturing coaches in India. The Metro Railway has also ordered 37 rakes in CNR Dalian.