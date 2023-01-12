Work to build infra for Ganga Aarti to commence today: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the work for developing the infrastructure for the commencement of Ganga Aarti at Babughat will begin on January 12, the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday and made it clear that the final clearance for the rituals will be given only after ascertaining all safety issues. Banerjee also cautioned pilgrims coming to the state not to pay heed to any rumour or fake news to avoid any untoward incident during the Gangasagar Mela.

Banerjee also announced the introduction of similar aarti facilities at Dakshineswar, Belur, Kalighat and other iconic holy sites.“We have surveyed the site for performing the Ganga Aarti. KMC will barricade the place and make necessary arrangements. The planning has been done and work will start tomorrow (January 12). We cannot take chances with fire and water and so we will ensure that the site is completely safe before we proceed with our plan for the ritual. We need a good lighting facility at the site.The final clearance will be given only after all these issues are addressed. Once we start the initiative, the Ganga Aarti site will also emerge as a popular tourist attraction,” Banerjee said during her visit to the transit camp of the Gangasagar pilgrims at Outram Ghat on Wednesday.

She added that trained people need to be deployed for performing the aarti though everybody can participate in the event.The majority of the pilgrims lodged at the transit camp are scheduled to depart for Sagar on Wednesday night for the holy dip on January 14. Banerjee visits the transit camp every year after overseeing arrangements at Sagar and this year too it was not an exception.

Cautioning against rumours, Banerjee urged the pilgrims to follow the instructions issued through loudspeakers. “Don’t rush and be patient while crossing the river. All arrangements are in place at Gangasagar so there is nothing to worry about,” she said. Banerjee said the Kumbh Mela receives funds from the Centre but this fair does not get a penny.

“Kumbh Mela is connected by road and Railway but one can reach Gangasagar only after crossing the river. Earlier visiting Gangasagar was an ordeal due to the lack of adequate facilities. We have developed Sagar to the best of our ability and arrangements are in place there. There is a complete waiver of pilgrim tax and insurance amounting to Rs 5 lakh will be provided for any unwanted death during the fair,” she added.

She had earlier emphasised that a bridge over River Muri Ganga is needed to avoid the hassle of crossing through waterways and cutting down the travel time to the Sagar Islands. “We are preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a bridge over Muri Ganga.

The total cost will be to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. We have requested the Centre umpteen times for providing us with some funds for this bridge. But they have not responded. We do not want to beg for alms from anyone. We will construct the bridge on our own, phase by phase. It may take time but the bridge will be a reality,” she said.