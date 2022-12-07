Work starts to augment Jai Hind water treatment plant

KOLKATA: The Water Supply department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has recently started work for augmenting the capacity of the Jai Hind water treatment plant at Dhapa for addressing the problem of water flow in certain interior pockets in and around Eastern Bypass stretching from Dhapa area till Patuli.



"The present capacity of the water treatment plant is 30 million gallon (mgd). We are adding another 20 mgd which will enhance the capacity upto 50 mgd. The work has already started and the beneficiaries will reap benefits of the project by the end of 2024 with the entire work being completed in 2 years," a senior official of KMC's Water Supply department said.

The total cost of the project is to the tune of Rs 132 crore.

Sometimes, particularly during the summer season when there is requirement of more water, the supply of water is an issue in certain pockets of Jadavpur, Mukundapur, Dhapa, Topsia, etc. The completion of the augmentation work will address the issue.

The Jai Hind Water treatment plant purifies water that is channelised through Bagbazar intake station that lifts the adjacent river water.

KMC supplies potable drinking water to the residents of all its 144 wards thrice a day.

The KMC is also coming up with a water treatment plant of 10 mgd capacity beside Dhalai Bridge in Garia with an investment of Rs 75-80 crore.

The three boroughs — X, XI and XII — under the KMC will be benefitted from these twin projects.

The residents of these areas had flagged the issue of less flow of water in their households at the Talk to Mayor programme which is presently held every Friday.