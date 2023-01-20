Woman killed, husband & 9-yr-old daughter injured after SUV hits toto

Kolkata: A woman was killed while her nine-year-old daughter and husband were injured after an SUV hit the toto there were travelling in on Friday morning at Nischinda in Howrah.



Police have found the registration number of the offending car and started a probe to trace it. According to sources, around 6:15 am on Friday, the woman identified as Supriya Saha of Sapuipara Rabindrapally in Nischinda was taking her nine-year-old daughter to a school nearby. They were riding a Toto driven by Supriya’s husband Sunil Saha.

Near the Sasthitala area in Sapuipara, an SUV hit the toto from behind. Due to the impact, Supriya fell on the road to her left while her daughter and husband fell with the toto at its right. As soon as Supriya fell the SUV ran over her and fled. Local people rushed the three injured persons to Belur State General Hospital where Supriya was declared brought dead.

Residents of the area alleged that often cars and two-wheeler riders drive negligently due to which several accidents had taken place earlier. Also, pedestrians are always at risk due to such rash driving. Police checked the footage of a surveillance camera nearby and spotted the SUV. The number was also found.