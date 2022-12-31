Woman held from Tripura for cheating city-based bizman

kolkata: A woman was arrested on Saturday night from Agartala in Tripura in connection with a cheating case registered in Posta police station.

According to sources, an Agartala-based medical equipment businessman urgently needed a loan worth Rs 14 lakh for his business purpose. He sought loan from a businessman of Posta, who is his friend.

Though the Posta-based businessman agreed to give the loan in cash, the Agartala-based businessman was unable to come to Kolkata to get the money.

To receive the money on his behalf, the Agartala-based businessman asked a woman who is known to him to carry the money and hand it over in Agartala. The woman, identified as Ripa Sarkar who is a nursing intern in a medical college in Agartala came to Kolkata a few days ago and received the money from the Posta businessman.

But later the woman told the Agartala businessman that she did not go to Posta and thus did not receive the money. When the Agartala businessman called his friend in Posta, he came to know that Sarkar took the money as discussed.

Later, the Posta-based businessman lodged a complaint against the woman. Based in the complaint, a case was registered against Sarkar and Kolkata Police requested Tripura Police to detain her. On Saturday, based on the documents related to the case, Sarkar was taken into custody. A team from Posta police station has left for Agartala to being Sarkar on transit remand.