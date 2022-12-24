Woman dies after vehicle hits bike

Kolkata: A woman who was sitting on the pillion seat of an App bike was killed in a road accident in Behala on Friday while the rider suffered minor injuries.



The woman, identified as Mouli Adhikary (23) of Chandipur in East Midnapore, met with the fatal accident at around 8:30 am

on Friday.

She was a clinical instructor at a private medical college and hospital in Jadavpur. She was staying as a paying guest in Jadavpur area.

On Friday morning Adhikary booked an App bike to go to Jadavpur from Behala area.

When the bike on which Adhikary was sitting pillion was moving along the Satyen Roy Road, a cement mixer vehicle hit the bike

from behind.

As a result, both Adhikary and the bike rider identified as Antony Chakraborty fell on the road. Though Chakraborty suffered minor injuries, Adhikari suffered multiple critical injuries.

When she was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, doctor declared Adhikary brought dead. Police have seized the cement mixing vehicle and arrested the driver.