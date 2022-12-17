'Will summon min if Commission fails to cancel illegal appointments'

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday warned of summoning state Education minister Bratya Basu to court if the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) fails to cancel the illegal teacher appointment in classes-IX and X.



The Calcutta High Court also ordered the Commission to hold a meeting with nine people

and submit a report by Wednesday next week. The School Service Commission has already released the list of candidates whose names were illegally recommended.

The Commission has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to cancel the appointment of those candidates. To which, Justice Gangopadhyay said that if the Commission wants, they can cancel the appointment.

Out of the 184 illegal candidates list, 81 people are currently employed and nine of them had appeared in the court on Friday. Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a checking of the OMR sheets of these nine candidates.

The Calcutta High Court also ordered a meeting with the nine candidates led by the commission including nine lawyers, Commission's lawyer and Commission's chairman to be present. The judge

has also directed that a proper answer should be given as to how these few were recommended above the rest.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on December 22. The West Bengal School Service Commission published the list of 183 'ineligible' candidates who

were allegedly appointed 'illegally' in classes 9 and 10. The Commission published the details of

40 candidates of first state level selection test, who got job for post of assistant teachers for class 9 to 10 illegally.