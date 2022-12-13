'Will strive for a glorious future of Meghalaya'

KOLKATA: After reaching Meghalaya on Monday, All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee — who is on a two-day visit to the north-eastern state for the first time — wrote on her social media account that she was welcomed with 'wide smiles; and the joyful faces', which would remain in her heart forever. Asserting that the people of Meghalaya deserve to live a 'prosperous life,' she wrote that her party would "strive for a glorious future" of the state.



During her visit, Banerjee is accompanied by AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. On December 13, Banerjee will address a party workers' convention at the State Central Library along with key TMC leaders of the state, representatives of all districts and block committees of the party, members of women, youth and student fronts of the party. In the evening, she is scheduled to attend a pre-Christmas celebration event with children from different orphanages, tribal headmen from Khasi and Jaintia Hills, eminent members of the civil society and prominent Meghalaya-based influencers in Shillong. Banerjee was welcomed on her arrival at Umroi Airport by her supporters and admirers from across the state, including the party's state leader Dr Mukul Sangma. "People of Meghalaya, my heartfelt gratitude to you all for your love, warmth, and support. The beautiful Hill state of Meghalaya is the epitome of beauty and the simplicity among the people is heartwarming. As I reached the state, I was welcomed with wide smiles; and the joyful faces will remain in my heart forever. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to state in-charge Manas Ranjan Bhunia, State President Shri Charles Pyngrope, Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, Shri George Lyngdoh and Shri Zenith Sangma for their invaluable time. People of Meghalaya, with their immense potential, deserve to live a prosperous life and we will ensure that we hear them, understand their needs and prioritise their welfare at all times. Our journey has just begun, we have miles to go. For a glorious future of Meghalaya, we shall strive!" Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.

"Our chairperson's visit is to set the tone for the 2023 Assembly polls and boost the morale of the party workers and prepare a strategy for the Assembly elections," a senior party leader in Meghalaya said. Led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, 11 other MLAs of the Opposition Congress had shifted their political allegiance to the TMC in November last year, making it the principal opposition party in the hill state. The polls to elect representatives to the 60-member House in the north-eastern state are due before March 8.

The TMC has been trying to strengthen its foothold in the north-eastern state along with Assam and Tripura in the region. Party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had visited Meghalaya twice this year. During his last visit, Abhishek had inaugurated a TMC party office in Garo Hills and also met church leaders, besides addressing a public meeting in western Meghalaya.