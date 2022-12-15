'Will raise issue in Cabinet why domicile certificate needed if one has voter card...'

KOLKATA: During the Kolkata Municipal Corporation monthly session on Wednesday, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the matter on the requirement for domicile certificate for official purposes will be raised at the next Cabinet meeting.



According to councillor of Ward 95 Tapan Dasgupta, it has become difficult for common people especially students to get various scholarships, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, income certificate and domicile certificate from the appropriate officials.

Dasgupta stated that they are being harassed by making two or three trips to Town Hall for getting clearance over the income certificate and domicile certificate. Dasgupta raised the issue that during this process, the people are facing problems when it comes to money and time. He requested the Mayor to make the process simpler for the common people. Mayor Firhad Hakim said, "I will speak with the state government on why we need a domicile certificate now, if a person has an Aadhaar card or a voter card. I will raise the issue in the next Cabinet." He reiterated, "Nowadays, why is income certificate and domicile certificate needed? In the Aadhaar card, all family details are there."

However, Hakim said that he will be unable to do anything about the EWS certificate as the KMC is working under the government orders and rules cannot be changed according to their wish. "I have received complaints about the income certificate and domicile certificate from the students. My ward includes a colony area, where paying the money for constant travel to the Town Hall is difficult for the people. I have urged the Mayor to make the process simple," Dasgupta later said.