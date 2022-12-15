Will inform police about bars still serving hookah in city, says Hakim

KOLKATA: Despite the ban on hookah bars by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the city on December 2, several establishments were found to be still serving hookahs. To which Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday asked for the address of the hookah bars and assured that he will forward them to the police commissioner.

During the Kolkata Municipal monthly meeting on Wednesday, councillor of 48 ward Biswarup Dey had raised the issue with regards to the operation of hookah bars in the city even after the order by the Mayor to shut down its operation due to its health implication.

While speaking at the meeting, the councillor stated that since trade licences are being procured online, Dey suggested that the licensing department should keep an eye on it. In the question raised, the councillor Dey sought answers to whether under the 221 types of trade licence issued by KMC are hookah bars included.

Replying to the councillor, Hakim said, "The chemicals used in hookah bars are hazardous to health. Nowhere in the 221 types of trade licence do we have hookah bars. The traders got the licence online and themselves started serving hookahs. The Kolkata Corporation never gave the permit for the hookah bar."

Hakim reiterated that the KMC had sought help from the police on the matter. "If there are spurious alcohol shops, give us the address; give the address of the hookah bars as well. I will give it to the police commissioner."