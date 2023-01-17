Will help Arijit Singh to build hospital in Jangipur: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured all possible assistance from the state government for singer Arijit Singh, who had expressed his desire to build a medical college and hospital in Jangipur.



“Arijit Singh is the pride of Murshidabad and our state. He hails from Murshidabad and sings extremely well. He is the pride of the world. He wants to come up with a medical college and hospital in Jangipur. I am presently in Murshidabad and I want to communicate to him that the state government will provide all necessary support to him in this endeavour. He is a man whose talent speaks volumes,” Banerjee said addressing a distribution programme at Sagardighi in Murshidabad.

She also maintained that Singh feels for the people belonging to the grassroots (Arijit Ma Mati Manusher Lok).

Barely a month back, the singer had attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival and sang a few lines of a song after a request from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee launched projects worth over Rs 700 crore in Murshidabad and also laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 79 crore.

Banerjee further announced that January 30 will be celebrated as ‘Sampriti Diwas’, since it is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.