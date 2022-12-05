Wife claims Manna was involved in making illegal firecrackers

KOLKATA: The wife of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajkumar Manna of Bhupatinagar on Sunday claimed that her husband and a few others were involved in illegal manufacturing of fire crackers which she had opposed repeatedly.



Rajkumar's wife Latarani Manna on Sunday lodged a complaint at the Bhupatinagar police station against her

husband holding him responsible for the explosion that had taken place on Friday night.

She told the cops that when Rajkumar used to manufacture crackers, she used to stay out of the house out of fear.

However, the mystery still prevails about how the three bodies were found in quite a distance from the house.

The autopsy of the three bodies having burn injuries were done on Sunday. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report as to ascertain the cause of death.

It may be mentioned that on Friday night the explosion took place at Rajkumar's house which is barely one- and a-half kilometre away from Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting on Saturday (December 3) afternoon. Apart from Rajkumar, his brother Debkumar Manna and another man identified as Biswajit Gayen died in the explosion. Over the issue, Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari had demanded a NIA probe.