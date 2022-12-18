Why does the BSF need so much land to set up outposts here: CM

Kolkata: Union Home minister Amit Shah held a one-to-one meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the Eastern Zonal Council meeting where the latter raised questions on the jurisdiction and power of the Border Security Force (BSF).



During the 20-minute meeting at Nabanna, Banerjee categorically told Shah that BSF wants a huge land for setting up its outposts which the state government would not be able to provide. She said the direct expansion of land for BSF will not be allowed by the state. Banerjee asked the Union Home Minister on what basis the BSF is asking for so much land.

Earlier on the day during the Eastern Zonal Council meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, BSF issues were also discussed. It may be mentioned here that the Centre had increased the jurisdiction and operation of the BSF from 15 kms to 50 kms into the state's territory from the international border. The Bengal government during the meeting raised the highhandedness of BSF jawans. It was alleged that in some cases BSF is 'extra active' and villagers are often assaulted. But the BSF is not so active when it comes to cross-border smuggling.

Shah said that both the government should work in tandem to maintain vigil along the border.

Shah, it is learnt, stated that the state police also have a major role to play. BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh who was also present in the meeting said that they require land for the construction of a check post and also fencing. Banerjee told Shah that her 'government sets up a medical college on a 5-acre piece of land then how come the BSF demands 20 acres for setting up a single check post'. Fencing will be carried out at 11 check posts, sources said.

According to sources, the Union minister said that coordination between the state police and the BSF is expected. Apart from BSF outpost issues, several railway projects and Bengal's dues from the Centre were also discussed during the brief one-to-one meeting.

A private meeting between Shah and Mamata carries immense political significance, particularly at a time when the Bengal government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over several issues ranging from alleged highhandedness of central agencies against her party leaders.

Speaking about Farakka Barrage, Banerjee told Shah that the barrage is going well but the state is not getting enough water. Responding to Banerjee's statement, Shah laughingly said that the Barrage could be lifted. Banerjee and Shah further discussed the railway bridge at Krishna Nagar in Nadia.

After the Council meeting, CM invited Shah to visit her office on the 14th floor of Nabanna. Shah went to CMs office after his lunch and greetings were exchanged between the two leaders.