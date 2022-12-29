West Bengal Issues 5-point Guideline To Hospitals

In the wake of the Covid alert, the Bengal government on Wednesday issued a five-point guideline to hospitals giving detailed outline on what steps ought to be taken as precautionary measures.



All the districts have been directed to increase Covid infrastructure to meet unforeseen situations.

A high-level virtual meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi at Nabanna on Wednesday where specific instructions have been given to the District Magistrates (DMs). Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam was also present at the meeting.

More than 3,000 Covid beds should be arranged in the state primarily as a precautionary move, the DMs were told. The government has given clear instructions that the hospitals which do not have dedicated infrastructure should set up Covid wards and may take the help of PWD to do so.

Hospitals will have to arrange an adequate number of beds keeping the Covid threat in mind. The hospitals will have to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen so that Covid beds are fitted with oxygen facilities.

Covid patients often require oxygen as they suffer from respiratory distress. There must be beds with critical care facilities for those whose health conditions may worsen. The district administrations have been asked to give priority to identify Covid suspects. If a patient shows any symptoms, a Covid test must be conducted immediately. The hospitals will have to make adequate arrangements for rapid antigen tests and also RT-PCR kits.

The District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officer of Health in the districts will have to ensure that Covid infrastructure is up to the mark in their respective districts.

The Chief Secretary has asked the districts to ensure that non-Covid treatment is not affected.

All the districts have been directed to ensure there are dedicated Covid wards, ventilators and other equipment, testing facilities, PPE protective gears, drugs etc. The state is procuring two lakh RAT kits and one lakh RT-PCR kits. The state Health department has around 1.70 lakh Covaxin doses while Covishield doses have been exhausted.

Mock drills to check Covid preparedness started on Tuesday and will continue till December 30.

A total of 90 hospitals have been identified where the mock drills will be held. The hospitals conducting mock drills have been told to submit a report to the Health department.