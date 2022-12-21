West Bengal Board of Secondary Education publishes academic calendar for 2023

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) published a detailed academic calendar for the academic year 2023 along with strict guidelines for both students and teachers.



According to the WBBSE guidelines, it will be mandatory for the head of the institution, all staff–teaching and non-teaching–to attend the morning assembly from 10:40 am to 10:50 am. They will be marked late if they arrive after 10:50 am. Moreover, they will be marked absent if they arrive later than 11:05 am.

Students have been strictly "forbidden" from bringing mobile phones inside the school premises. Even the teachers have been requested to refrain from using mobile phones inside class rooms and laboratories during the course of teaching-learning process to ensure that students' attention is not diverted.

"Random use of mobile/smart phones, bluetooth devices in classes by teachers is strictly prohibited. In case mobile/smart phones need to be used as teaching aids for a particular class, please seek written permission from the HOI in advance," the circular stated.

Apart from the regulation on usage of mobiles in classrooms, the circular also mentioned that no teacher and non-teaching staff should behave in a manner inside and outside the school premises that is unbecoming of

their post.