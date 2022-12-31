Welcome 2023: City of Joy rings in the New Year with gusto

Kolkata: The City of Joy bid a hearty farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023 with huge enthusiasm.



After observing muted celebrations for the past two years due to the Covid-induced curbs, this New Year's Eve — also known as 'Old Year's Day' or 'Saint Sylvester's Day' according to the Gregorian calendar in many countries — revellers thronged parks, iconic monuments and eateries across the city.

People were seen in large numbers coming out of their houses to soak in the festive spirit on the last day of 2022 which gifted us our life back after the Coronavirus crisis.

A huge number of revellers stayed at Park Street till late at night. The entire stretch has been decked up beautifully since Christmas adding to the festive fervour.

Almost all the tourist spots in the city recorded a huge footfall. Elaborate police arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. Additional state-run buses and vessels were deployed to take city-dwellers to their favourite spots. Long queues were found outside the famous restaurants in the city as well.

Alipore Zoo, which has often been a centre of tourist attraction, registered a footfall of around 33,231 people on Saturday. Large crowds were seen outside the cages of tigers and lions and in front of the enclosure of chimpanzees at the zoo.

Victoria Memorial saw a footfall of 24,913 on the New Year's Eve while Science City recorded a footfall of 14,418 people. The Alipore Museum witnessed a footfall of at least 6,797 people while the Aircraft Museum saw 1,333 visiting it. Mother's Wax Museum recorded a footfall of about 1,378 till reports last came in.

Eco Park in New Town recorded a footfall of about 38,655 on Saturday. The park which stands on over 400 acres of land surrounded by 105 acres of waterbody is one of the biggest urban parks in Eastern India.

Special arrangements were made here, including additional ticket counters, so that visitors can enjoy to the fullest. Replicas of the Eiffel Tower and the Seven Wonders of the world, along with the toy train were the star attractions. Additional buses were deployed to ferry visitors.

Bandel Church and the Danish Tavern at Serampore also attracted large crowds. Thousands visited Nicco Park and enjoyed various rides there.

According to police, nightclubs, bars and hotels have been kept under strict vigil. Police personnel in uniform and plain clothes were deployed at the shopping malls and Metro stations while special attention has been given to major arterial roads and VIP Road for smooth movement of traffic.

Special mobile police vans and ambulances were deployed at all the important thoroughfares. Traffic movement, meanwhile, was restricted at several spots from 4 pm on December 31, including Park Street.

Around 11 watch towers have been set up for the New Year celebrations, two QRTs with women Combat Force personnel were also stationed in and around Park Street.