We don't divide, unity is our strength, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 12th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park on Wednesday, sending across a strong message of 'universal love and brotherhood', adding that peace must prevail in the world.



She said there should not be any division among people along religious lines. "We don't divide. Unity is our strength. Creating division among people is dangerous. People may belong to different religions but the celebration is universal," she said, and added: "Peace must prevail. We respect all religious Gurus and we go to temples, mosques and churches. We celebrate all the festivals together as it is our collective family. Unity is our strength."

At the programme, Banerjee virtually inaugurated the Christmas lightings at Bow Barracks, a traditional Anglo-Indian community.

"Let's speak together, walk together and work together for peace," she said in the presence of senior members of the Christian community.

While addressing the gathering at Allen Park, she also remembered the song "Biswa Pita Tumi Hey Prabhu," attributing it to Jesus Christ.

Banerjee urged people not to forget the message of Christ and she also sent out Christmas greetings to everybody.

Later in the day, while attending a get-together organised at St. Xavier's College on the occasion of Christmas, Banerjee criticised the Centre for cancelling December 25 as a holiday and also announced a holiday on December 26 in Bengal as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. She once again reminded people that the downtrodden must not be neglected.

"Don't neglect the marginalised. nue to work for the people. I will never bow down to an insolent mind. Our government has introduced a host of social schemes to support the underprivileged. We run more than 66 of them," the Chief Minister remarked.

She also lit the lights of various churches across the state virtually.

The Tourism department will set up information kiosks and a first-aid stall inside Allen Park during the Kolkata Christmas Festival.

Park Street and Bow Barracks will remain illuminated from December 21 to January 6. To celebrate the spirit of the festival, the entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park and St Paul's Cathedral Church and its adjoining areas will be decorated with decorative lights, in sync with the spirit of Christmas.