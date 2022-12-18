WC 2022: Tolly celebs root for Argentina

Kolkata: The 'footfall fever' has gripped Kolkata, including the Tollywood celebs, as either Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi will lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar on Sunday. Messi's team is the favourite among Tollywood stars as Argentina takes on the defending champions France at Lusail Stadium..



However, there are a few Bengali film celebs, who once were diehard Brazil supporters, are now rooting for the Argentine star after Brazil was thrashed by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

'Lokkhi Chhele' director Kaushik Ganguly has been a fan of Argentina ever since he started watching football.

"Our entire family supports Argentina. It's like a tradition. The way Messi played in the World Cup, is there anyone more deserving to win the tournament," he said.

'Abar Kanchenjunga' actress Tnusree Chakraborty will also be cheering for Argentina and of course Messi is the reason.

'Parcel' and 'Niharika' director Indrasis Acharya echoes a similar sentiment. "It's Messi or no one. Argentina has always been my favourite and I wish and pray they win," he said. For filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, it was a tie between Brazil and Argentina.

Though his first preference was Brazil, now that Neymar's team is out of the tourney, he wants Messi to win the Cup and also the Golden Boot award. "I am a Brazil supporter, but if not Neymar then I would want Messi to lift the Cup at Qatar," said the 'Bojhena Se Bojhena' director.

Just like her husband-director, actress Subhashree Ganguly also cheered for Brazil initially. But once the five-time world champions were shown the door, the 'Parineeta' actress went back to her second-most favourite team, Argentina. "Of course, between Argentina and France, I will root for Messi's team," she said.

'Bela Shuru' singer Anupam Roy was in Qatar to watch the quarter-finals and semis of FIFA World Cup 2022. He was at the Lusail Stadium to watch Messi, and Alvarez crush Croatia 3-0. However, if you thought the singer-lyricist is a fan of Argentina, you are mistaken. "I am a German fan and may the best team win," he said.