WBSSC begins counselling of 65 waitlisted candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday started the counselling process of 65



waitlisted candidates for the post of assistant teachers for classes IX and X at Acharya Sadan in Salt Lake.

The Commission had earlier published a notification along with the list of participating candidates. It was directed to recommend waitlisted candidates according to their merit and category in the vacancies arising out of non-joining and erroneous recommendations with regards to the first State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2016 for recruitment of assistant teachers for classes IX-X.

The counselling process for the posts was conducted on Friday starting from 10 am at the Commission’s office.

According to WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar, the Commission had submitted a list of 183 candidates who, according to their database, had jumped ranks and received recommendation letters. “102 had not joined their posts. The High Court had directed that the waitlisted candidates, according to their merits, be given these vacant seats. To complete the process, the counselling of 65 candidates is taking place today (Friday),” Majumdar said.

It has been reported that a few of the candidates who have been called were also part of the protesting groups. They are happy that after a prolonged protest, they have been called for counselling.

Under the SLST norms, the vacant posts, which are spread all over the state, will be offered during counselling to the candidates.

Each of them was able to download the intimation letter for the process from the Commission’s website from January 3 along with the list of vacancies.

However, candidates are not available for all the vacancies. According to the Commission, there are no further waitlisted candidates in 34 cases in the concerned subject and category and hence, have been placed beyond the purview of this counselling. While in three separate cases, the matter has been brought to the notice of the Calcutta High Court to avoid further complications.